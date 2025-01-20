Dangerous dacoit of Shar, Indhar gang killed in Kacha Machhka police encounter

LAHORE - Punjab Police Rahim Yar Khan continues its operations against Kacha criminals. In an encounter at Kacha Machhka, a dangerous dacoit from the Shar and Indhar gang was killed, and a Kalashnikov along with hundreds of bullets was recovered. According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, the slain dacoit has been identified as Bashir alias Bashu Shar. The dacoit was involved in the murder of four innocent citizens in Zahir Pir, the Machhka incident that claimed 12 lives, and the martyrdom of three police officers in 2023. He was also wanted in several cases of armed attacks on police, kidnapping for ransom, murder and robbery. It is worth noting that the dacoit had recently shared a threatening video targeting the police on social media. Punjab Police spokesperson further said that Rahim Yar Khan Police had received intelligence about a major criminal operation by the Shar and Indhar gang in the area. A blockade was set up at Bachao Band, Machhka, near Sutarki. Upon spotting the police, the dacoits opened indiscriminate fire, prompting a robust retaliatory response. As a result, the dangerous dacoit Bashir alias Bashu Shar was killed, while his accomplices managed to escape. All police personnel remained unharmed during the encounter. The operation was conducted under the leadership of DSP Bhong and SHO Machhka, with the assistance of Elite Teams and a heavy police contingent. The police were equipped with armored vehicles and advanced long-range weaponry. Inspector General of Punjab Police, Dr. Usman Anwar, congratulated DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal and the police team for their successful operation.