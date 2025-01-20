Danyal Ch slams PTI for promoting chaos, hate politics in country

ISLAMABAD - Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhary slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for promoting chaos and hate politics in the country. Talking in an exclusive interview with a private news channel, he accused the PTI party of being hypocritical as those pointing fingers at others are themselves proven to be corrupt added that more revelations about PTI’s wrongdoing will be exposed in the future. He further made some serious allegations against PTI, claiming that during their tenure, they prioritized filling their own pockets over serving the people.

He also accused PTI of harassing the general public and the business community, with Shahzad Akbar being singled out for allegedly harassing businessmen. Responding to a query, he said PML-N has been instrumental in rescuing Pakistan from crises, including isolation and stalled projects like CPEC. When PML-N took the reins, Pakistan was facing significant challenges but through their efforts, the country has begun to revive and reclaim its standing. Notably, CPEC, a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative, has gained momentum under PML-N’s leadership. This comprehensive project aims to enhance regional connectivity, promote economic growth, and improve the lives of people in Pakistan and beyond, he added. “We are proudly claiming that PML-N is taking the country towards progress.” Danyal Chaudhary added.