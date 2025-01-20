DC Sahiwal orders to resolve public problems

SAHIWAL - Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Shahid Mehmood on Sunday chaired a meeting at Montgomery Hall to review the performance of Special Price Magistrates across the district. The meeting aimed to assess measures to provide relief to the public and ensure public convenience.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Mehmood emphasized the need for price control magistrates to be more proactive in their duties. He also instructed officers to spend more time in the field, conduct market visits, and closely monitor commodity prices. Strict action against profiteering, hoarding, and sale of substandard goods was also stressed.

During the meeting, details of actions taken by Special Price Magistrates were presented. Deputy Commissioner Mehmood directed all magistrates to meet their daily inspection targets, with a special focus on bread and naan tandoors. Public awareness campaigns were also recommended to empower citizens to avoid illegal profiteering and register complaints in a timely manner.

On this occasion, the deputy commissioner urged officers to devote their full attention to addressing public concerns, warning that negligence would not be tolerated.

Wasa completes repair, restoration of sewer lines

Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) has successfully completed repair and restoration of the settled main force line at PS-34 Disposal Station and trunk sewer line in Jhang Bazaar. Managing Director (MD) WASA Aamer Aziz said here on Sunday that Deputy Director Operations Engineer Nauman Noor along with his worked strenuously and achieved this milestone in a short span of time. After completion of these critical repair works, the sewerage operations have resumed smoothly in Jowala Nagar, Samanabad, Raja Park, Sheikhanwala, and other adjacent areas including Jhang Bazaar.

He said that WASA engineers and staffers demonstrated exceptional dedication by working round the clock for restoring the main force line and trunk sewer line Jhang Bazaar. In this connection, the public cooperation also remained pivotal, he said and appealed for continuous this support in future also.