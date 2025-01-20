The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s moot on the situation in Kurram has highlighted the urgency of addressing the area’s enduring instability. Despite recent peace agreements, the region remains vulnerable due to the presence of miscreants who continue to disrupt the lives of its residents. The government’s acknowledgment that action against these elements is unavoidable is a step in the right direction. However, mere recognition of the problem is not enough—decisive action must follow.

The demand for a thorough operation against these destabilising forces is not just a cry from local jirgas and affected communities; it is the only logical path forward. For too long, the people of Kurram have borne the brunt of violence, uncertainty, and neglect. It is time the state repaid its debt to these citizens by delivering the lasting peace they deserve. Half-measures and superficial interventions will not suffice; what is required is a comprehensive, sustained effort to dismantle the networks of those who thrive on sowing discord.

The broader implications of inaction are also worth considering. Allowing these miscreants to persist not only undermines the government’s credibility but also sets a dangerous precedent for other volatile regions. A failure to act decisively risks perpetuating a cycle of violence that no peace agreement alone can break.

The people of Kurram deserve more than rhetoric; they deserve tangible results. By prioritising the removal of miscreants and restoring stability, the state can honour its commitment to its citizens and pave the way for long-term development in the area. Anything less would be an abdication of responsibility that neither the people nor history will forgive.