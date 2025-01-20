Monday, January 20, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Dialogue, not competition, essential for stability: Senate Chairman Gilani

Dialogue, not competition, essential for stability: Senate Chairman Gilani
Web Desk
10:03 PM | January 20, 2025
National

Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani highlighted on Monday the importance of constructive dialogue between the government and the opposition, emphasizing that discussions, not a contest, are underway to address political issues.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Gilani noted that the National Assembly has provided a platform for talks between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the government, reiterating that dialogue is the only viable path to achieving political stability in the country.

He also raised concerns over the absence of Senator Ejaz Chaudhary from the Senate session, despite production orders being issued for him.

On a lighter note, Gilani applauded the Media Cricket League, calling it a commendable initiative that encourages healthy activities and fosters camaraderie.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1737352335.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025