Dialogue, not competition, essential for stability: Senate Chairman Gilani

Senate Chairman highlighted on Monday the importance of constructive dialogue between the government and the opposition, emphasizing that discussions, not a contest, are underway to address political issues.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Gilani noted that the National Assembly has provided a platform for talks between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the government, reiterating that dialogue is the only viable path to achieving political stability in the country.

He also raised concerns over the absence of Senator Ejaz Chaudhary from the Senate session, despite production orders being issued for him.

On a lighter note, Gilani applauded the Media Cricket League, calling it a commendable initiative that encourages healthy activities and fosters camaraderie.