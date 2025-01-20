Monday, January 20, 2025
DIG Islamabad conducts surprise visit to PS Lohi Bher

Our Staff Reporter
January 20, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Syed Ali Raza made a surprise visit on Sunday to Lohi Bher Police Station to assess the station’s operations and ensure the welfare of both citizens and officers. A police spokesperson told APP that during the visit, DIG Islamabad checked the police station records, roznamcha, front desk, record room, lockup, investigation officers’ rooms and residential barrack.  On this occasion, DIG Raza said that inappropriate behavior toward citizens will not be tolerated under any circumstances. DIG Raza directed the police officials to listen to the problems of every citizen who comes to the police station with respect. The welfare of police officers is among the top priorities of the Islamabad police, he added.  DIG Raza further directed the officers to make the dispute resolution centers more active, and the problems faced by citizens and police officers should be resolved on a first priority basis.

Our Staff Reporter

