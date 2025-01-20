Monday, January 20, 2025
Dist admin launches operation against illegal encroachment

January 20, 2025
LODHRAN  -  The district administration launched a vigorous campaign to remove illegal encroachments across the district,in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir. The operation focused on removing permanent encroachments including extended concrete structures, unauthorized iron sheds, and other illegal structures in public spaces. She emphasized the establishment of Anti-Encroachment Wings in all three tehsils ,each supervised by the respective Assistant Commissioners. The DC reaffirmed that the operations were being conducted impartially with immediate action on public complaints. Major markets and roads across the district were being cleared to enhance convenience and mobility for the public.

