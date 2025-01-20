Djokovic sets Up blockbuster Australian Open Quarter-Final clash with Alcaraz

is gearing up for "a big battle" after booking his place in the quarter-finals, where he will face third seed on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old Serbian star, chasing a record 25th Grand Slam title and an 11th crown in Melbourne, secured a straight-sets win over 24th seed Jiri Lehecka 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) on Rod Laver Arena. The victory marked Djokovic’s 15th appearance in the last eight, equaling Roger Federer and surpassing Rafael Nadal’s record.

Djokovic praised his upcoming opponent, saying, “The matches I’ve played against him remind me of facing Nadal, with the intensity and energy. He’s incredibly talented and dynamic — great to watch but tough to compete against.”

Alcaraz, a four-time Grand Slam champion at just 21, advanced after Jack Draper retired hurt during their fourth-round match, trailing 7-5, 6-1.

The pair have faced each other seven times, with Djokovic holding a narrow 4-3 lead, including a win in their last encounter at the Paris Olympics final. While Alcaraz has bested Djokovic twice in Wimbledon finals, this will be their first showdown at Melbourne Park, Djokovic's most dominant venue.

Reflecting on Djokovic’s form, Alcaraz noted, “When we see him play, it feels like he’s young again. He’s in great shape. I’m ready and know what I need to do in the quarter-finals.”