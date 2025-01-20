DPO visits houses of martyred cops

LAKKI MARWAT - District Police Officer Lakki Marwat, Muhammad Jawad Ishaq, visited the villages of Barkhikarwana and Khairukhel, the hometowns of the police personnel martyred in the firing by terrorists.

Condolences were offered to the families of martyred Constable Habib-ur-Rehman, Constable Khan Bahadur, and Hikmatullah, and Fateha was offered for the high ranks of the martyrs.

He assured the families of the martyred constables that the killers would be traced and brought to justice as soon as possible. Talking to the heirs of the martyrs, the DPO said that the police martyrs had attained the high rank of martyrdom by making great sacrifices for the country and the nation.

He said that when these defenders of the nation sacrifice their lives for their soil and people, they are not dead; they are alive, and their services are always remembered by living nations.

He added that their sacrifices were a valuable asset to the department and that every official of Lakki Police would not hesitate for a moment to sacrifice their lives to maintain law and order.