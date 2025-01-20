Monday, January 20, 2025
Exploitation of Teachers

January 20, 2025
Private schools in Pakistan consistently outperform government schools, offering superior academic outcomes and modern facilities. Yet, these institutions fail in one critical area: fair treatment of teachers.

Overburdened with excessive workloads, private school teachers face burnout and mental stress, compromising the quality of education. Many are forced to cover for absent colleagues without compensation, while also managing large class sizes and administrative duties. This exploitation, coupled with a lack of job security and benefits, drives talented educators away.

The All-Pakistan Private Schools’ Federation (APPSF) must introduce regulations to protect teachers’ rights, ensuring fair remuneration, manageable workloads, and job security. Without these measures, the quality of education in private schools will continue to decline, jeopardising the future of Pakistan’s youth.

It is time to prioritise the well-being of teachers, who are the cornerstone of academic success.

SAJID ALI BANGASH,

Hangu.

