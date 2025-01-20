Feb 8 declared 'Day of Development,' says Federal Minister Atta Tarar

Federal Minister for Information announced on Monday that February 8 would be observed as a "Day of Development" nationwide, celebrating Pakistan’s economic progress and achievements.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Tarar highlighted the link between economic and political stability, emphasizing that the year had marked significant milestones for Pakistan. “The stock market has reached record highs, and the economy is on a path to recovery,” he said, citing positive economic indicators.

The minister stressed the importance of tolerance in politics and sports, urging a reduction in hostility and fostering a spirit of sportsmanship.

Tarar explained that February 8 symbolizes the beginning of Pakistan’s journey towards sustained construction and development, a milestone to be commemorated annually.

He also expressed optimism about Pakistan hosting the ICC Champions Trophy, calling it a significant step in reviving the country’s sports culture. “The national cricket team’s impressive performance against the West Indies and the Pakistan Cricket Board’s efforts to unify the sport are commendable,” he added.