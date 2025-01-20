Recently, the Prime Minister of Pakistan inaugurated an economic plan titled “Uraan Pakistan” to revitalise the economy. One may wish the visionary Prime Minister, who has a commendable track record as Chief Minister of Punjab, the best of luck. However, he and his economic team face the formidable challenge of putting Pakistan’s ailing economy on a sound track. First, it is difficult to transform a consumer and import-oriented economy into an industrialised, export-based one. Second, it is equally challenging to shift the workforce’s inclination from white-collar to blue-collar jobs. Energy crises, internet disruptions, rampant red tape, bureaucratic hurdles, political instability, law and order issues, terrorism, and, above all, the need for political and institutional consensus and support are monumental challenges the Prime Minister and his team must overcome.

Since Pakistan’s creation, ambitious economic plans, including the much-touted five-year plans, have yielded little in terms of sustainable growth. The inflow of dollars during the Cold War, the Afghan Jihad, and the War on Terror temporarily fuelled “economic growth,” but as soon as the country lost its strategic importance, the economy faced a downturn. In coalition governments, it is difficult to secure agreement from partners on tough decisions. However, one hopes that political forces will put aside party and personal interests and sincerely work on a common economic agenda in the national interest. Otherwise, Uraan Pakistan will never take off and remain grounded—flying without wings.

GULSHER PANHWER,

Johi.