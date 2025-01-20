Four gangs busted, 10 dacoits arrested

FAISALABAD - The police have busted four dacoit gangs by arresting their 10 active members and recovering nine motorcycles, cash and other items from them. A police spokesman said here on Sunday that Rodala Road police arrested three dacoits including a junkyard owner and recovered two motorcycles, cash, mobile phones and illicit weapons from them. Similarly, Rail Bazaar police arrested ring leader of Laddo gang Ali Sher and his accomplice Shakeel, along with looted motorcycle rickshaw, electricity wires worth Rs. 0.9 million, cash, mobile phones and illegal weapons. Meanwhile, Madina Town police arrested three dacoits including Muhammad Usman Riaz, Zohaib and Sanwal from Graveyard Mor near Pipewala bridge and recovered three motorcycles, three pistols, cash and mobile phones from them. Likewise, Thikriwala police arrested three dacoits including Muhammad Hamza, Sufiyan Akram and Aftab Ramzan, along with three motorcycles, illicit weapons, cash and mobile phones from them. The police sent the accused behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.