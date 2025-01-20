FTO ensures Rs21b refunds to taxpayers in 2024

MULTAN - Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO), Dr Asif Mahmood Jah, ensured the payment of record refunds amounting to Rs 21 billion to aggrieved taxpayers during 2024 after completing the prescribed legal process. Coordinator to FTO for South Punjab, Saif Ur Rehman, addressed an awareness session with the business community here on Sunday. He stated that numerous refund complaints received nationwide were duly processed as per the law, resulting in timely refunds. He highlighted that 66.55% more complaints were filed last year compared to the previous year, with 95.96% of these resolved successfully, providing lawful relief to complainants. Saif Ur Rehman remarked that the business community had shown confidence in the FTO’s performance, appreciating the swift resolution of grievances. He assured that aggrieved taxpayers, including importers and exporters, could file complaints through various channels such as regional offices, email, fax, post, the FTO website, or WhatsApp, with complaints processed within 24 hours of submission. He urged the business community to pay Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) taxes on time to support the state’s operations.