Gas blast injures family in Nowshera

Peshawar - A gas leak triggered a devastating explosion in a house in the Badarshi Isa Khel area of Nowshera on Sunday, leaving parents and children with severe burn injuries.

Rescue sources reported that the explosion, caused by accumulated gas, engulfed the entire room in flames. Emergency teams promptly responded to the incident, rushing the injured family members to the hospital for medical care.

The tragic incident highlights the critical need for heightened awareness and precautionary measures to prevent gas-related accidents, especially during the winter season when gas usage increases. Authorities urge citizens to check for leaks and ensure proper ventilation in their homes.