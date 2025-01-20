Ghazi & Magsi National Tennis Championship kicks off at Modern Club

LAHORE - The Ghazi & Magsi National Juniors & Seniors Tennis Championship began at the hard courts of Modern Club, showcasing exciting matches across various categories. In the U-18 singles 1st round, Laraib Shamsi beat Gibran Shah 6-1, 6-4, Ahsan Ahmed beat Yahya Bin Zain 6-3, 6-0, Taimoir Ansari beat Mustafa Durab w/o. In men’s singles main (1st round), Salman Tahir beat Emaduddin Ahmed 6-4, 6-3, Kashan Tariq beat Umer Rajper 8-0,Laraib Shamsi beat Malik Hasnain 8-3, Haris Tariq beat Muhammad Asif 8-2, Ibrahim Iltifat beat Inshal Hussain Jaferee 8-0, M Salar beat Hanzala 8-3. In girls U18 singles (1st round), Eschelle Asif beat Hibah Rizwan 6-0, 6-0. In U-10 singles (1st round), Hamza Khan beat M. Ayyan Essa Jee 2-4, 5-3, 4-1, Zaydan Rizwan beat Ibrahim Zaman 4-0, 4-1. In the girls U-12 singles (1st round), Shanaya Shaikh beat Hanna Mudassir 4-0, 4-1 and Zohha Imad beat Areeba 4-2, 5-3.