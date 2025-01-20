Monday, January 20, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Gilani highlights importance of education at Iqra University’s degrees awarding ceremony

Gilani highlights importance of education at Iqra University’s degrees awarding ceremony
Our Staff Reporter
January 20, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Chairman Senate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has highlighted the importance of education in shaping Pakistan’s future and called on universities to play a pivotal role in equipping students for the demands of a rapidly evolving global landscape.

At the 25th degree awarding ceremony of Iqra University Islamabad, Chairman Senate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, as chief guest delivered a powerful message to the graduating classes of 2023 and 2024, emphasising them to embrace the changing world with knowledge, innovation, and a commitment to national progress. The ceremony, held at the Jinnah Convention Centre, Islamabad, celebrated the hard work and dedication of over 500 graduates, marking a significant milestone in their academic journey. Gilani highlighted the importance of education in shaping Pakistan’s future and called on universities to play a pivotal role in equipping students for the demands of a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Lahore world’s most polluted city again

“The world around us is changing fast. Technological advances such as AI, Machine Learning, Genomics, Internet of Things, Blockchain, and Quantum Computing necessitate our students to develop their faculties to match the new requirements of the job market,” said Gilani. He emphasized the importance of cognitive, socio-emotional, and digital learning skills to ensure employability in this new era.

Gilani remarked on the transformation of Pakistan’s economic structure, stating, “As we transition to a knowledge economy, we see a shift from traditional growth factors to building human and intellectual capital for sustainable increase in GDP. The predominant source of influence in the modern world stems from information, intelligence, and insight rather than physical power or natural resources.”

Drawing inspiration from renowned futurist Alvin Toffler, Gilani quoted, “The illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read and write, but those who cannot learn, unlearn, and relearn.” He urged educational institutions to be proactive in fostering critical thinking, innovation, and leadership in students, thereby contributing to Pakistan’s economic and social growth.

Governor stresses importance of expanding market access to exports

Gilani also emphasized the need for collaboration between the government, academia, and parliament to ensure that Pakistan’s youth are equipped with the tools to thrive. “We must work together – the academia, the parliament, and the government – to ensure excellence and innovation in education,” he said.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1737352335.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025