Monday, January 20, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Governor stresses importance of expanding market access to exports

Food exporters call on Governor Sardar Saleem Haider

Governor stresses importance of expanding market access to exports
NEWS WIRE
January 20, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  A delegation of food exporters from South Punjab met Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at the Governor House, here on Sunday. The delegation, led by Shahid Imran, convener of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (FPCCI) regional committee on food, highlighted the critical role South Punjab’s industrialists were playing in enhancing the country’s food exports. He briefed the governor on how the region’s exporters were successfully competing in global markets, contributing significantly to Pakistan’s economic growth. He emphasized the need for government support in addressing challenges such as energy shortages, outdated infrastructure, and logistical inefficiencies that hinder the export potential of the region. Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan appreciated the efforts of South Punjab’s food exporters and assured them of the government’s commitment to fostering a favorable environment for business growth. He acknowledged the region’s immense potential in agriculture and food processing, stressing the importance of expanding market access and introducing policies to incentivize exports. The Governor also highlighted upcoming government initiatives aimed at modernizing infrastructure, reducing regulatory hurdles, and encouraging innovation in food production and processing to boost South Punjab’s contribution to the national economy.

CM orders revamping of roads, health centres by June 30

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1737352335.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025