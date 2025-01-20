Monday, January 20, 2025
Grace day announces for candidates who missed police constable interviews

Staff Reporter
January 20, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -   The Sukkur Range Police Department has announced a grace day for candidates who were unable to appear for their interview for the post of Police Constable (BPS-07) as per the original schedule. According to a release issued here on Sunday, this grace day is scheduled for January 20, 2025, and will take place at the DIGP Office, Sukkur Range. Candidates have been reminded that admit slips are mandatory for attending the interview. No candidate will be allowed entry without their admit slip. This one-time opportunity has been arranged to ensure that all eligible candidates have a fair chance to participate in the recruitment process.  For further information, candidates have been advised to contact the Sukkur Range Police Department.

Staff Reporter

