Haider says improvement health sector top priority

LARKANA - Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Haider Shah on Sunday said that heath facilities should be provided to the poor & needy person and ensure availability of all medicine in the stores, in emergery wards in Larkana district. He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting in Commissioner’s Office Larkana on Sunday.

In which the elected representatives Provincial assembly members and stakeholders including the secretaries of two major departments, PND and Finance Department, participated in the ADP. There are 500 schemes so we have reviewed all the schemes. He said that Shaheed Ms. Benazir Bhutto Medical University had some problems which we have seen and solved these problems so that the remaining works of administration block, different teaching side, hostel, canteen, stadium can be done. Talking wirh media person he said that the situation of Chandka Medical Hospital has been reviewed, in which the government will decide on the things that were needed in terms of machinery, tools and medicines. We are trying to build a hospital equipped with modern medical facilities in Larkana.

He said that efforts will be made to move the vegetable market outside the city. There is a shortage of graveyards in Larkana city, so we will build a graveyard on 20 acres of the city and 15 to 20 acres on the other side of the city. He said that it has been decided to speed up the work of the schemes which are suffering from slow progress so that these schemes can be completed on time.

He said that no new scheme has been kept by Sindh government in this year’s budget, a big project of houses for flood victims is going on under which houses are being built for flood victims.

He said that there is a mega project of drainage in Larkana, for this a task will be given to a technical department, efforts will be made to improve the drainage system in major cities and all divisional headquarters of Sindh and we will give a mega project for clean drinking water through public health. The government of Sindh has given a 5-year concession for government jobs and the Supreme Court has banned the 15-year concession. He said that the recruitment will start from grades one to four, which process is ongoing, he told.