Healthcare Commission seals 23 labs, 550 illegal clinics

Lahore - The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has sealed 23 laboratories and diagnostic centres, along with 550 illegal treatment facilities, over the past four weeks, in an effort to improve healthcare services and enforce regulatory standards.

A PHC spokesperson said on Sunday that enforcement teams conducted targeted raids across multiple cities in Punjab, inspecting laboratories and diagnostic centres. Among these, 23 were found operating in violation of PHC regulations and were sealed.

In Lahore alone, 10 labs, including prominent facilities such as Hassan Colour Doppler and Ultrasound Centre, Fuji Friends Clinical Laboratory, Aman Lab and Digital X-ray Centre, and Hameed Latif Laboratory, were shut down. Additionally, Doctor’s Lab on Jail Road had its services suspended after inspectors found expired reagents.

On a broader scale, PHC teams inspected 1,937 treatment centres across 24 districts, sealing 550 illegal facilities. In Lahore, 317 outlets were closed, while other significant actions included shutting down 70 facilities in Faisalabad, 27 each in Rawalpindi and Multan, and 14 in Sargodha.

The PHC also reported that 419 illegal centres had already ceased operations, while 845 others have been placed under surveillance for further monitoring. The PHC spokesperson reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to eradicating quackery and ensuring safe medical practices in Punjab. To date, the PHC has raided over 207,000 treatment centres, sealing 56,841 illegal facilities and eliminating quackery from more than 42,396 centres.

The commission emphasized its ongoing efforts to protect public health by upholding healthcare standards and combating unauthorized medical practices.