Over the past two decades or so, the nomenclature has been transformed from employees to “Human Capital”. The suffix of the word “Capital” lends it an enhanced position of being part of the equity of the organisation. Just as capital is a scarce commodity, so are good-quality human resources. There is, therefore, intense competition in the marketplace to attract valuable talent.

Of all the divisions and departments within an organisation, the CEO must devote and pay the greatest attention to the working of the HR unit. As a CEO for many years, my focus of attention was the CFO (Chief Financial Officer) and the CHRO (Chief Human Resources Officer). These two individuals and their respective departments complement each other’s growth and are consequently together responsible for the overall business and financial results of the entity. Good-quality HR will yield better profitability. In continuing and enhanced profitability lies the sustainability of the business and the corporate entity itself.

HR’s role in identifying talent, hiring it, nurturing it, developing it, and most significantly retaining it, continues to be the major KPI for the HR manager and the team. The success of any enterprise is dependent upon the quality of the human resources deployed.

Living in an ever-growing universe of interdependence, it is almost impossible to remain productive without collaborative efforts; therefore, any signs of dissension in the workplace will invariably lead the organisation towards an irretrievable decline in levels of motivation and enthusiasm. A timely action to nip issues in the bud must remain a priority management preference for specific and speedy reactions.

To quell organisational chaos is the direct responsibility of the HR division. Chaos dwells in organisations where there is a failure to recognise the needs of the workforce; it begins as something formless yet with lethal potential, and it normally ends up truly as a dissemination from an erupting volcano. Chaos and order are two different states of mind, whether in an organisation or society. They are conflicting, and hence HR must take decisive steps to prevent these opposing forces from coexisting under the pretext of peaceful coexistence. They simply cannot. A corporate rebellion is mostly bloodless but devastatingly costly in terms of financial performance. If HR becomes entangled in issues, it will, over time, lose momentum in the marketplace. Regaining inspiration and drive becomes increasingly difficult, ultimately leading to poor results and a decline in profitability.

Inaction is the disease that saps and gnaws at the mind’s ability and vigour. HR policy-making must focus on actions that future workforces will remember positively. HR is the productive source of any organisation and must, therefore, remain its most motivated pillar. On many occasions, I have observed supervisors making unnecessary intrusions into the everyday work of colleagues or teammates. Such interference is uninspiring and often counterproductive.

HR managers can take inspiration from William Shakespeare, who in Hamlet says: “What a piece of work is man! How noble in reason. How infinite in faculty. In form and moving, how express and admirable! In action, how like an angel! In apprehension, how like a god! The beauty of the world! The paragon of animals. And yet, to me, what is this quintessence of dust?” And preferably not be guided by Jean-Paul Sartre, who remarked that “man is a useless passion,” but instead follow his own words: “Man must be invented each day.”

The human resources executive must, as a matter of policy, promote the infusion of motivation and inspiration to achieve excellence in work and productivity. HR personnel are experts in human behaviour, and humans are governed by emotions, unlike machines. It, therefore, behoves them to have a deep understanding of human conditioning and the psyche, which becomes ingrained over time. Just as appetite is built through eating, so is inspiration built through work. Spiritual strength will always outlast physical strength. HR must usher in spirituality to achieve corporate objectives.

HR strategies and policies developed today to guide the future direction of business will determine its fortune tomorrow. At an enterprise level, if HR is the most valued common denominator for achieving desired objectives, it is only logical to have employee-friendly HR policies. However, while much is often said and proclaimed by management, very little is actually done to create an environment that fosters growth with enthusiasm.

On the global Human Capital Index, we rank near the bottom. Seeking excellent human capital must become the singular and primary goal of HR divisions. It is high time organisations moved beyond paying lip service to improve human capital and started taking tangible steps to enhance skills and attitudes.

Sirajuddin Aziz

The writer is a Senior Banker & Freelance Columnist.