ICC delegation visits Gaddafi Stadium

A high-level delegation from the International Cricket Council (ICC) visited Lahore's to prepare for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, set to begin next month.

The delegation, led by ICC Head of Events Sarah Edgar and GM Cricket Wasim Khan, thoroughly inspected the venue, including its main building, offices, and pavilion. Officials from broadcasting and event management teams were also part of the visit.

PCB's Director of Infrastructure, Jawad Qazi, provided a detailed briefing, assuring that all remaining work at the venue would be completed by January 30.

The eight-team tournament, featuring 15 matches, will take place from February 19 to March 9 across three venues—Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi in Pakistan and Dubai.

Group A consists of Pakistan, India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh, while Group B features Afghanistan, South Africa, England, and Australia.

The tournament opener will see hosts Pakistan face New Zealand on February 19 in Karachi. The highly anticipated Pakistan-India clash is scheduled for February 23 in Dubai.