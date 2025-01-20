ICT Police honors two retired officers at farewell ceremony

ISLAMABAD - A dignified farewell ceremony was held at the Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Zone office on Sunday to honor the dedicated service of Inspector Liyaqat Ali and Assistant Sub-Inspector Javed Iqbal, who retired after years of commitment to Islamabad Police. A public relations officer told APP that the event was attended by SP Saddar Zone Khan Zaib as the chief guest, who praised the retiring officers for their invaluable contributions. Senior police officers were also present. He said the SP Khan Zaib praised the services of Inspector Liyaqat Ali and Assistant Sub-Inspector Javed Iqbal, highlighting their dedication and hard work in serving Islamabad Police. SP emphasized that their contributions will always be remembered for helping make Islamabad Police an exemplary force. The retiring officers served in various divisions of Islamabad Police. At the conclusion of the ceremony, the SP Khan Zaib presented honorary police shields to the retiring officers and expressed his best wishes for their future endeavors.