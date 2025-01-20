Ideal institution on model of SHI to be set up for orphans : CM Bugti

Quetta - Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said on Sunday that an exemplary institution, modeled on Sweet Home Islamabad (SHI), would be established in Balochistan, where modern facilities would be provided to ensure that orphaned children are guaranteed a better future.

He made this statement while talking to the children of Sweet Home Islamabad who visited Quetta and called on him at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat. The children had been invited to Quetta by the Balochistan CM.

The children had lunch with the Chief Minister and asked him several questions on various issues related to Balochistan.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti welcomed the delegation of Sweet Home Islamabad children upon their arrival in Quetta and shared information about the historical and current situation of the province. He also informed them about the priorities of the provincial government and other welfare projects, including educational scholarships for students, the Pink Scooty Scheme for girls, and the Skills Development Programme for youth.

Chairman of Sweet Home Islamabad Zamrad Khan, Senator Dinesh Kumar, and Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan were also present during the meeting.

The Chief Minister praised the God-given abilities of the children and admired their courage and determination. He said that institutions like Sweet Home are a shining example of social welfare and that they represent hope for our society.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti presented gifts to the children and expressed his best wishes for their better and brighter future. The children of Sweet Home expressed their happiness and heartfelt joy while paying tribute to the spirit of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti.

The Chief Minister emphasized that all children are the promise of a bright future, and their good education and training are our responsibility. He assured that the Balochistan government would take all possible steps for the care and better development of orphaned children.

He reiterated that an exemplary institution, modeled on Sweet Home Islamabad, would also be established in Balochistan, where modern facilities would be provided to guarantee orphaned children a better future. He added that child welfare projects are key to Pakistan’s bright future, and special attention is being given to them.

He assured that such welfare institutions are essential for social development and that the government would provide all possible support to them.

Zumrad Khan, Head of Sweet Home Islamabad, said that this meeting was a reflection of the spirit of love, compassion, and social service, which not only brought happiness to the children but also ignited a ray of hope for their future.