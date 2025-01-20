Ideal institution on model of SHI to set up for orphan children in Balochistan: Bugti

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Sunday said that an exemplary institution on the model of Sweet Home Islamabad (SHI) would be established in Balochistan where modern facilities to be provided so that orphan children could be guaranteed a better future.

He said this while talking to the children of Sweet Home Islamabad visited Quetta called on him at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat. The children came here on special invitation of Balochistan CM. The children had lunch with the Chief Minister and asked him several questions on various issues related to Balochistan. Mir Sarfaraz Bugti welcomed the delegation of children of Sweet Home Islamabad on their arrival in Quetta and gave them information about the historical and current situation related to the province.

He also informed them about the priorities of the provincial government and other welfare projects including educational scholarships for students, Pink Scooty Scheme for girls, Skills Development Program for youth.

Chairman Sweet Home Islamabad Zamrad Khan, Senator Dinesh Kumar and Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan were also present in the meeting. The Chief Minister of Balochistan appreciated the God-given abilities of the children and praised their courage and determination. He said that institutions like Sweet Home are a shining example for social welfare and they are the hope of our society.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti presented gifts to the children and expressed his best wishes for their better and brighter future.

The children of Sweet Home expressed their happiness and heartfelt joy while paying tribute to the spirit of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti. The Chief Minister of Balochistan said that all children are the promise of our bright future and their good education and training is our responsibility.

He said that the Balochistan government would take all possible steps for the care of orphan children and their better development.

He said that child welfare projects are the guarantee of Pakistan’s bright future and special attention is being paid to them.

He assured that such welfare institutions are indispensable for social development and the government would provide them with all possible support.

Zumrad Khan, Head of Sweet Home Islamabad, said that this meeting was a reflection of the spirit of love, compassion and social service, which not only gave happiness to the children but also lit a ray of hope for their future.