IESCO recovers Rs5828.76m from 199,408 defaulters

MUHAMMAD NAEEM JAN
January 20, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

IESCO has vigorously continued operations against electricity defaulters across the region. 

Muhammad Naeem Jan Chief Executive IESCO briefed that during the ongoing recovery Compaign since September 7, 2023 having support of the police and other law enforcement agencies, IESCO recovery teams ensured the collection of Rs5828.760 million from 199,408 running and dead defaulters. He further said that the dues recovery campaign will continue without interruption and the supply of electricity to the defaulters will be disconnected without any delays. He appreciated the performance of IESCO recovery teams and requested valuable customers to pay their current and outstanding electricity dues without any delay.

He said that in case of non receipt of electricity bills duplicate bills can be obtained.

Lahore world's most polluted city again

