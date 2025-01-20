Int’l conference on obesity, metabolic held

Hyderabad - An international conference on obesity and metabolism, aimed at educating the public and medical professionals about the latest treatments and their adverse effects, was held here on Sunday at a local hotel.

The conference was organized by Prof Dr Sadiq Memon, Director of Clinical Sciences at the Asian Institute of Medical Sciences and a nationally renowned gastroenterologist, with the support of Feroze Sons Pharmaceutical Company.

Health experts shed light on various aspects of obesity and its modern management, identifying it as a cause of 13 life-threatening diseases, including heart disease, hypertensive kidney disease, and liver disease, and referred to it as the “mother of diseases.”

Professor Dr Sadiq Memon said that the death rate is increasing due to obesity, and the prevalence of obesity in children is rising to an alarming level. He emphasized that if a campaign to eliminate obesity is not launched urgently, the problem will worsen in the coming years. The chief guest of the conference was Dr Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Chancellor of the University of Modern Sciences, Tando Muhammad Khan, while Prof Dr Gulshan, Vice-Chancellor of the People’s University of Medical and Health Sciences Shaheed Benazirabad, also participated in the conference.

Professor Dr Waseem Jafari spoke in detail about obesity and fatty liver disease. Dr Nadeem Naeem highlighted the pharmacological management of obesity, while Prof Dr Basit provided an in-depth discussion on the management of metabolic syndrome.

Dr Farooq Khan from Dubai shared information about the endoscopic management of obesity through video links, while Dr Syed Imran Abbas gave a comprehensive presentation on the surgical management of obesity through video links.

Expert panels were formed for various sessions during the conference, including Prof Dr Bekha Ram Devrajani, Prof Dr Noor Muhammad Memon, Prof Dr Santosh, Prof Dr Asif Ali Barni, Prof Dr Akbar Memon, Prof Dr Qadir Khan, Prof Dr Akram Bajwa, Prof Dr Arshad, Prof Dr Naveed, Prof Dr Ghani Soomro, Dr Nand Lal Serrano, Dr Saadat Jaskani, Dr Rizwan Awan, and Prof Dr Aamir Iqbal, who also spoke during various expert panel sessions.

At the end of the conference, the participants appreciated the great initiative taken by the Asian Institute of Medical Sciences and expressed their hope for more such events to be organized in the future.