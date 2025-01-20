Monday, January 20, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Interior Minister commends Security Forces for foiling terrorist infiltration attempt

Interior Minister commends Security Forces for foiling terrorist infiltration attempt
Our Staff Reporter
January 20, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has commended the security forces for their successful operation against Khawarji terrorists, thwarting their attempt to infiltrate from the Pak-Afghan border into Zhob.

Interior Minister praised the security forces for conducting a timely operation, which resulted in the elimination of 5 Khawarji terrorists attempting to infiltrate Balochistan. He appreciated the security forces for foiling the nefarious designs of Khawarji terrorists and acknowledged their efforts in establishing peace. The Interior Minister emphasized that the nation takes pride in the professional capabilities of the security forces. He commended the security forces for their bravery and professionalism in combating terrorism.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1737258976.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025