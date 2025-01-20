Interior Minister commends Security Forces for foiling terrorist infiltration attempt

ISLAMABAD - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has commended the security forces for their successful operation against Khawarji terrorists, thwarting their attempt to infiltrate from the Pak-Afghan border into Zhob.

Interior Minister praised the security forces for conducting a timely operation, which resulted in the elimination of 5 Khawarji terrorists attempting to infiltrate Balochistan. He appreciated the security forces for foiling the nefarious designs of Khawarji terrorists and acknowledged their efforts in establishing peace. The Interior Minister emphasized that the nation takes pride in the professional capabilities of the security forces. He commended the security forces for their bravery and professionalism in combating terrorism.