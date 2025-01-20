International Conference on Obesity, Metabolic held

HYDERABAD - An international conference on obesity and metabolism aimed to educate the public and medical professionals about their latest treatments and its adverse effects was held here on Sunday at local hotel. The conference was organized by the Director of Clinical Sciences of the Asian Institute of Medical Sciences, nationally renowned gastroenterologist Prof. Dr. Sadiq Memon, with the support of Feroze Sons Pharmaceutical Company. Health experts shed light on the various aspects of obesity and its modern management and identified it as 13 life-threatening diseases, including heart disease, hypertensive kidney disease, and liver disease, and was called the mother of diseases. Professor Dr. Sadiq Memon said that the death rate is increasing due to obesity and the obesity disease in children is increasing to an alarming level. If the campaign to eliminate obesity is not carried out on an emergency basis, obesity will increase in the country in the next few years, he added. The chief guest of the conference was Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Chancellor University of Modern Sciences, Tando Muhammad Khan, while Prof. Dr. Gulshan, Vice-Chancellor People’s University of Medical and Health Sciences Shaheed Benazirabad also participated in the conference.

Professor Dr. Waseem Jafari spoke in detail about obesity and fatty liver disease. Dr. Nadeem Naeem highlighted the pharmacological management of obesity. Prof. Dr. Basit gave a detailed discussion regarding the management of metabolic syndrome.

Dr. Farooq Khan from Dubai informed about endoscopic management of obesity through video links while Dr. Syed Imran Abbas gave a comprehensive presentation on surgical management of obesity through video links. Expert panels were formed for various sessions in the conference, including

Prof. Dr. Bekha Ram Devrajani, Prof. Dr. Noor Muhammad Memon, Prof. Dr. Santosh, Prof. Dr. Asif Ali Barni, Prof. Dr. Akbar Memon, Prof. Dr. Qadir Khan, Prof. Dr. Akram. Bajwa, Prof. Dr. Arshad, Prof. Dr. Naveed, Prof. Dr. Ghani Soomro, Dr. Nand Lal Serrano, Dr. Saadat Jaskani, Dr. Rizwan Awan and Prof. Dr. Aamir Iqbal also spoke in a various Expert panel sessions.

At the end, the participants appreciated the great initiative taken by the Asian Institute of Medical Sciences and wished to organize more such events in the future.