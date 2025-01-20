Monday, January 20, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Iranian Armed Forces Chief meets President Zardari

Iranian Armed Forces Chief meets President Zardari
Web Desk
9:48 PM | January 20, 2025
National

Major General Dr. Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, met with President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The two leaders underscored the deep-rooted and fraternal relations between Pakistan and Iran, highlighting the importance of enhancing trade and economic cooperation for the benefit of both nations.

Addressing regional challenges, they emphasized the need for coordinated efforts to combat terrorism, a shared concern for both countries, according to a press release from the President's Secretariat Press Wing.

General Bagheri also commended Pakistan’s principled stance on the issues of Gaza and Lebanon during the meeting.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1737352335.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025