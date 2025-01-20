Iranian Armed Forces Chief meets President Zardari

Major General Dr. Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, met with President at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The two leaders underscored the deep-rooted and fraternal relations between Pakistan and Iran, highlighting the importance of enhancing trade and economic cooperation for the benefit of both nations.

Addressing regional challenges, they emphasized the need for coordinated efforts to combat terrorism, a shared concern for both countries, according to a press release from the President's Secretariat Press Wing.

General Bagheri also commended Pakistan’s principled stance on the issues of Gaza and Lebanon during the meeting.