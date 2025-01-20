Iranian CG hosts lunch in honour of Sindh Assembly Speaker

KARACHI - The Consul General of Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Nourian hosted a luncheon in honour of Speaker Sindh Assembly Syed Awais Qadir Shah at the Consulate General of Iran in Karachi. The occasion was graced by a four-member delegation from the Iranian Parliament’s Cultural Commission, who are on an official visit to Karachi. Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah was accompanied by Deputy Speaker Anthony Naveed, Member National Assembly, Mirza Ikhtiyar Baig and General Secretary PPP Sindh Waqar Mehdi. During the gathering, discussions centered on the mutual cooperation and strengthening of relations between Iran and Pakistan. Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah emphasized the enduring friendship shared by the two neighboring nations.

“Iran and Pakistan share a strong and friendly relationship as neighbors. It is essential for both countries to maintain and enhance these ties for mutual progress, peace, security, and stability.” Shah added.

The discourse also focused into the challenges facing the global Muslim fraternity and the shared responsibilities of both nations in working towards sustainable solutions for unity and security.

Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah extended his gratitude to Consul General Hassan Nourian for the gracious invitation and the warm hospitality.

Consul General thanked the Speaker Provincial Assembly and the delegation for their time and also presented a shield to the Speaker. The Speaker also invited the Consul General and Iranian delegation to visit the historic Sindh Assembly and attend a session of the provincial legislature, further strengthening bilateral ties and cultural understanding. This meeting marked a reaffirmation of the enduring partnership between Iran and Pakistan, reflecting a shared commitment to regional cooperation and unity.