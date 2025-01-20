Monday, January 20, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Jennifer Lopez finally finds new love after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez finally finds new love after Ben Affleck divorce
NEWS WIRE
January 20, 2025
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

LOS ANGELES   -  Jennifer Lopez has seemingly found new love in Kevin Costner after Ben Affleck divorce. A source spilled to Star magazine that Kevin and JLo reportedly seeing each other, eventually sparking romance rumours. Earlier in December, both stars were spotted having a drink and chatting at the bar inside of Western clothing store Kemo Sabe in Aspen, Colo. “Kevin has a lot of the qualities she’s looking for in her next man,” said an insider. The source close to JLo noted that Kevin is a good match for the actress as he commands a “huge amount of respect” in the entertainment industry. The news came after sources alleged that Kevin and JLo’s friends believed that they would make a “super fun match”.

For the unversed, Kevin’s divorce from Christine Baumgartner was finalised in February 2024 while JLo’s divorce from Ben was made official in December 2024. Another source spoke to Life & Style magazine that Kevin “was hugely flattered” after JLo praised the actor for his hit show, Yellowstone. Meanwhile, the source revealed that both stars are still at the beginning stages of their relationship.

FTO ensures Rs21b refunds to taxpayers in 2024

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1737258976.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025