JKSDMI announces new parliamentary campaign for Kashmir in UK

ISLAMABAD - The Jammu Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International (JKSDMI) hosted a pivotal lunch reception for bringing together key political figures, community leaders, and activists to discuss human rights in Kashmir, community cohesion, women’s safety, and minority representation in the UK. The event served as a crucial platform to strengthen political engagement on Kashmir and celebrate the growing support within the British Parliament for the cause, according to the social media wall. Among the distinguished guests were Andrew Gwynne MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Public Health and Prevention; James Frith MP, Member of Parliament for Bury North; Councillor Yasmine Dar, Former Lord Mayor of Manchester; and Professor Tamoor Shafique, Senior Lecturer and Academic Leader. Their presence, along with a strong representation of local councillors and community leaders, reinforced the commitment to advocating for the self-determination of the Kashmiri people and broader issues of human rights and social justice.

Raja Najabat Hussain has announces New Parliamentary Campaign on Kashmir. A major highlight of the event was the official announcement of a new JKSDMI parliamentary campaign, led by Raja Najabat Hussain, Chairman of JKSDMI. In his address, he acknowledged the extensive work carried out by JKSDMI across the UK under the leadership of Councillor Yasmine Dar and emphasised the significance of having strong allies within the British Parliament. Raja Najabat Hussain declared, “Now that we have our friends in Parliament, we would like to announce another campaign under the leadership of Councillor Yasmine Dar. This initiative will focus on engaging with the new Members of Parliament to enhance our lobbying efforts on the Kashmir issue in the British Parliament. We officially launch this campaign today, 18th January 2025, here in Bury.” The announcement was met with resounding support from political leaders and community representatives, who praised JKSDMI’s relentless advocacy and strategic engagement in Parliament. The new campaign aims to deepen political involvement, mobilise cross-party support, and strengthen lobbying efforts at Westminster, ensuring that the ongoing human rights violations in Kashmir receive the necessary international attention. Throughout the event, speakers unanimously commended Raja Najabat Hussain’s lifelong dedication to the Kashmir cause, recognising his relentless efforts in engaging British parliamentarians and advocating for self-determination. His strategic approach, political lobbying, and grassroots mobilisation were praised as instrumental in ensuring that Kashmir remains a key issue on the UK’s political agenda. James Frith MP, Member of Parliament for Bury North, applauded JKSDMI’s consistency in its advocacy efforts and described Raja Najabat Hussain as a driving force behind the political momentum for Kashmir.

He stated that JKSDMI’s work presents a tremendous opportunity for real change, particularly at a time when new MPs are looking to engage in meaningful international advocacy. Andrew Gwynne MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Public Health and Prevention, expressed deep appreciation for Raja Najabat Hussain’s leadership and JKSDMI’s efforts in mobilising parliamentary and community support. He noted that the organisation’s resilience in advocacy has ensured that Kashmir remains a subject of serious discussion in UK politics. Gwynne emphasised that human rights violations in Kashmir have persisted for over 70 years and reaffirmed his support for Kashmir’s right to self-determination. Councillor Yasmine Dar, Former Lord Mayor of Manchester, who will lead the new campaign, thanked Raja Najabat Hussain and JKSDMI for their confidence in her leadership. She highlighted the importance of expanding JKSDMI’s influence within the Labour Party and engaging newly elected MPs to strengthen political backing for the cause. Deputy Leader of Bury Council, Councillor Tamoor Tariq, highlighted the importance of political engagement at the local and national levels and reiterated his commitment to supporting JKSDMI’s advocacy work for Kashmir.

Councillor Sabiha Khan, Chairperson of the British Muslim Women’s Forum UK, stressed the importance of women’s participation in political advocacy and commended JKSDMI for its inclusive approach to activism. Councillor Eamonn O’Brien, Leader of Bury Council, reaffirmed Bury Council’s commitment to diversity and international human rights and expressed his support for continued engagement on the Kashmir issue. Discussions on Human Rights, Community Cohesion, and Political Engagement Beyond the campaign announcement, the event featured extensive discussions on human rights violations in Kashmir, community cohesion, and the role of British lawmakers in international advocacy.

James Frith MP emphasised the need to push beyond mere tolerance and actively celebrate diversity, recognising that Kashmiris deserve the same fundamental rights as any other people across the world. He also spoke about domestic issues such as child poverty, noting that 42% of children in the UK live in poverty. He stressed that communities are growing increasingly frustrated with political inaction and demanded meaningful policy interventions.

Andrew Gwynne MP described human rights violations in Kashmir as occurring on a monumental scale. He lamented that a region once known for its beauty and cultural richness has been reduced to a site of endless conflict. Gwynne also highlighted the deep health inequalities affecting minority ethnic communities in the UK, which he plans to address as part of his international health portfolio. He endorsed JKSDMI’s National Policy Framework (NPF) 3-point policy on Kashmir and encouraged its full implementation.

Councillor Babar Ibrahim spoke about the importance of engaging the younger generation in the movement. He noted that 50% of Bury’s diaspora originates from Kashmir but many young people lack awareness of their heritage and the ongoing political struggle. He urged for educational initiatives and awareness campaigns to strengthen diaspora engagement.

Recognition for JKSDMI’s Team and Future Plans

The event was attended by numerous prominent political figures, including Deputy Leader of Bury Council, Councillor Tamoor Tariq; Councillor Tahir Rafiq, Advocate; Councillor Sabiya Khan, Chairperson of the British Muslim Women’s Forum UK; Zeshan Araf, Chairman of JKSDMI Youth Wing UK; Councillor Naila Sharif, Chairperson of JKSDMI UK; and Javed Tariq, General Secretary of JKSDMI UK. Other notable attendees included Councillor Alison Gwynne, Councillor Charlotte Morris, Councillor Gavin McGill, Councillor Eamonn O’Brien, Leader of Bury Council; and Professor Tamoor Shafique. Former Lord Mayor of Bradford, Raja Ghazanfar Khaliq, and Councillors Umrana Farooq and Sabiha Khan also expressed their commitment to supporting JKSDMI’s mission.

A Milestone in Political Engagement and Advocacy

The JKSDMI Lunch Reception marked an important milestone in strengthening political engagement on the Kashmir issue. With strong backing from Parliament and growing momentum, JKSDMI continues to play a leading role in advocating for self-determination, human rights, and international accountability.

As the event concluded, the overarching message was clear: JKSDMI will not rest until justice is served for the people of Kashmir. With Raja Najabat Hussain’s leadership, Councillor Yasmine Dar’s new campaign, and the unwavering commitment of the JKSDMI team, the movement for Kashmir’s self-determination is stronger than ever.