Justice Athar calls for acknowledging intrinsic value of animal rights

Lahore - Supreme Court Judge Justice Athar Minallah underscored the importance of recognizing animal rights as an acknowledgment of their intrinsic value.

Speaking at Pakistan’s first International Animal and Environmental Rights Conference (PIAERC) 2025, held at a local hotel on Sunday, he explained that rights are fundamentally tied to the protection of inherent value, which applies not only to humans but also to animals, plants, and all forms of life.

Reflecting on his experiences as a student and a jurist, Justice Athar Minallah shared how his education and early life encounters shaped his perspective on justice and equity. He recounted childhood memories of learning about lions in the wild while hearing their roars from cages at the London Zoo, highlighting the contradictions between the natural world and human-imposed captivity. He also reflected on his academic journey, including studying Islamic jurisprudence, which emphasized the preservation of all forms of life as a fundamental principle.

Justice Athar Minallah explained that this philosophy was central not only in Islam but also in other major religions such as Judaism and Christianity. This understanding played a pivotal role in shaping his jurisprudence on animal rights during his tenure at the Islamabad High Court.

Highlighting global historical injustices, Justice Athar Minallah discussed the dehumanization of people and its parallels to the treatment of animals. He cited cases like Ota Benga, a Congolese teenager exhibited in a zoo in 1906, and Sarah Baartman, a South African woman exploited in the 19th century. These examples, he argued, underscore the need to challenge perceptions and redefine relationships between humans and nonhuman species.

Justice Athar Minallah emphasized that humans have been the most destructive force in history, destroying habitats and ecosystems, often without regard for the consequences. Quoting Sir David Attenborough, he highlighted the irony of portraying gorillas as symbols of aggression, despite their inherently peaceful nature, while humans have historically been the aggressors.

During his tenure as Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (2018-2022), Justice Minallah faced the challenge of safeguarding fundamental rights amidst political and constitutional crises. He noted that courts have a critical responsibility to protect the rights of all beings, not just humans, and to ensure that justice and equity prevail.

Justice Athar Minallah also called for a transformative shift in societal perspectives to acknowledge the inherent value of all life forms, emphasizing the need for a robust legal and ethical framework to safeguard their rights and ensure their protection.