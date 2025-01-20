Karachi Basketball C’ship 2025 announced

KARACHI - The Karachi Basketball Scrutiny Committee, led by Chairman Ashfaq Ahmed, has announced the Karachi Basketball Championship 2025, set to take place in the last week of January. Ashfaq Ahmed invited all basketball clubs to participate, emphasizing the event’s role in promoting basketball and completing the scrutiny process for club registrations. The championship will be hosted across three key venues: LOB Basketball Court, Hill Park Basketball Court and KMC Sports Complex. The clubs interested in participating must confirm by Jan 20. The event will serve as a platform to showcase Karachi’s basketball talent and finalize club registrations.