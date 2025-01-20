Monday, January 20, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Karachi Basketball C’ship 2025 announced

NEWS WIRE
January 20, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

KARACHI  -  The Karachi Basketball Scrutiny Committee, led by Chairman Ashfaq Ahmed, has announced the Karachi Basketball Championship 2025, set to take place in the last week of January. Ashfaq Ahmed invited all basketball clubs to participate, emphasizing the event’s role in promoting basketball and completing the scrutiny process for club registrations. The championship will be hosted across three key venues: LOB Basketball Court, Hill Park Basketball Court and KMC Sports Complex. The clubs interested in participating must confirm by Jan 20. The event will serve as a platform to showcase Karachi’s basketball talent and finalize club registrations.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1737258976.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025