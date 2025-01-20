Khwarij’s bid to sneak into Pakistan through Afghan border foiled

ISLAMABAD - Security forces thwarted an attempt of infiltration by a group of Khwarij who were trying to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan border, in general area Sambaza, Zhob District, Balochistan, said a statement issued by the ISPR on Sunday.

“In the night of 18th January, own troops picked up the movement of Khwarij and effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate, resultantly, five Khwarij were sent to hell,” the statement said.

ISPR said Pakistan has consistently been asking Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on its side of the border.

“Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan”, ISPR statement said.

The statement said Security Forces of Pakistan remain committed to secure its borders and eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.