KP govt decides strict action against miscreants in Kurram

January 20, 2025
PESHAWAR  -  The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to take indiscriminate and stringent action against miscreants allegedly involved in the attacks on trucks carrying relief goods and deputy commissioner of troubled Kurram district. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting, which was attended by provincial chief secretary, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan and civil and police officers.

“Strict action against such miscreants in affected areas is indispensable in order to ensure lasting peace in the district,” said KP government spokesperson Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said in a statement issued here.

He also reiterated to ensure the implementation of a peace agreement within the two warring tribes as per the law. Barrister Saif regretted that some miscreants have infiltrated among the peace-loving people of Kurram. “Best alternative arrangements have been made for the accommodation of the people of the affected areas,” he said ahead of the action.

He said that the provincial government has been trying to restore peace in Kurram for the past three months. “Such miscreants tried to sabotage the peace agreement in the district,” he added. Urging the people of affected areas to fully cooperate with the government, Barrister Saif said that the government would soon eliminate the miscreants and restore peace in the area.

Meanwhile, the district administration has established camps for temporarily displaced persons (TDPs) in anticipation of a potential operation against terrorists in four village councils of the lower part of Kurram tribal district, The News reported.

The deputy commissioner issued a notification for an operation in the four village councils, including Bagan, Mandori, Charkhel, Ochat, Chapri and Chapripao in lower Kurram.

Camps for the TDPs have been set up at Degree College, Tal, Technical College, and Rescue 1122, and a block has been allocated at the district court.

Meanwhile, the main road connecting Thall and Parachinar remained closed to all forms of traffic on Sunday, causing significant difficulties for the local population due to the unavailability of essential supplies.

According to sources, preparations are underway for an operation in four village councils of Lower Kurram. Security forces have taken control of several strategic positions, with a heavy deployment already in place in the area.

The district administration reported delays in the demolition of bunkers, though eight bunkers belonging to both parties have been dismantled so far. The situation remained tense as residents struggled with the ongoing blockade.

