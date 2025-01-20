Monday, January 20, 2025
Kundi concerned over attack on female journalist

January 20, 2025
Peshawar  -  Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, expressed deep concern over the alleged attempted murder of a female journalist and her sisters on Sunday. He has directed police officials to report on the incident.

In a statement, Governor Kundi condemned the assault on Rani Andaleeb, a journalist affiliated with TNN, along with her sisters, Salma Jahangir and Naheed Jahangir, Assistant Media Manager at Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar.

He called the incident an “intolerable act of violence” and emphasized that the investigation should be carried out promptly.

He also urged that the individuals responsible for the attack be held accountable and given appropriate punishment.

Meanwhile, Governor Kundi expressed deep sorrow over the death of Sardar Ahmad Khan Masti Khel, the elder brother of senior parliamentarian and MNA from Bhakkar, Sanaaullah Masti Khel.

In his condolence message, Governor Kundi prayed for the deceased’s forgiveness, the elevation of his status, and strength for the grieving family.

