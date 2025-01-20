Monday, January 20, 2025
Legend classical singer Ustad Aashique Hussain laid to rest

January 20, 2025
Legend classical singer, Ustad Aashique Hussain who died of protracted illness has been laid to rest in local graveyard in Dera Nawab Sahib. He was 80. Ustad Aashique Hussain earned a good name in the field of classical music and singing.  His father remained royal singer of Nawab of Bahawalpur. Ustad Aashique left several pupils and followers in the field of classical music and singing. He died during medical treatment in Bahawalpur. His body was brought to his native area of Dera Nawab Sahib where he was laid to rest in local graveyard.

His Namaz-e-Janaz was attended by a large number of citizens. His two daughters including Sheerien Kanwal also earned fame in the field of classical music.

