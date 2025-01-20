LRCA appoints coordinators for upcoming U15, U17, U19 trials

LAHORE - President of Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA) Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed has appointed the coordinators to oversee and manage the administrative duties for the LRCA age group trials, which will commence on January 20. These coordinators have been selected by the Presidents of the East, North, and West Zones for the U15, U17, and U19 trials, with approval from the LRCA president. For East Zone, M Owais Sarwar, M Ghulam Abbas, and Malik M Riaz have been appointed as coordinators.For North Zone, Ch Ejaz Hussain, M Waqar Ahmad Malik, M Javed, M Fayyaz Bhatti, and Akmal Shah have been appointed.For West Zone, Mian M Aslam, Syed Abdul Rashid, and Gul Khan have been appointed.

The appointed coordinators will also be responsible for verifying the birth records of all players and handling the registration process for the trials. During the trials, the coordinators will provide administrative support to the selectors.

Players wishing to attend the trials are instructed to report to the ground at 8:00 am. Additionally, players are required to wear white kits, bring their original smart identity cards along with photocopies, and two color photographs. These documents must be submitted to the relevant coordinator upon request. Timeliness is emphasized, and players are reminded to adhere strictly to the schedule.