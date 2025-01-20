Monday, January 20, 2025
Man Utd suffer 3-1 loss to Brighton as Onana error compounds misery

Agencies
January 20, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

MANCHESTER   -   Manchester United suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, compounded by a costly mistake from goalkeeper Andre Onana. YankubaMinteh scored and assisted a goal, while Kaoru Mitoma and Georginio Rutter also found the net for Brighton. Bruno Fernandes equalized with a penalty for United in the first half, but after Brighton regained the lead, Onana mishandled a routine cross, allowing Rutter to score. Brighton’s victory lifts them to ninth place, while United languish in 13th. In an emotional pre-match tribute, the teams were led out by bagpipes to honor club legend Denis Law, who passed away this week, with a wreath laid by former manager Alex Ferguson. Brighton’s early dominance was highlighted by Minteh’s opener, assisted by Mitoma. United responded with a penalty after a defensive error, with Fernandes converting.

Agencies

