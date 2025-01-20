Monday, January 20, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Medicines dispatched to Parachinar: KP Secy Health

NEWS WIRE
January 20, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  Following the directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Health Advisor Ihtesham Ali, a significant consignment of emergency medicines has been dispatched to Upper Kurram, stated KP Secretary Health Adeel Shah on Sunday.

The medicines have been handed over to the Medical Superintendent (MS) of Parachinar to effectively manage the emergency situation, Secretary Health confirmed.

A total of 4,000 kilograms of medicines, worth Rs5 million, are being transported through two flights of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s MI-17 helicopter, he added.

Due to persistent road blockages and extreme cold weather, the demand for medicines in Kurram has significantly increased, explained KP Secretary Health.

The MS of Parachinar had previously informed the authorities about the anticipated shortage of medicines, prompting a timely response from the Health Department to ensure the provision of medicines before any crisis, he noted. In addition to emergency supplies, routine medicines are also being dispatched via helicopter for both Upper and Lower Kurram, confirmed Secretary Health Adeel Shah.

PIA's first flight lands at newly-built Gwadar International Airport

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1737352335.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025