Medicines dispatched to Parachinar: KP Secy Health

Peshawar - Following the directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Health Advisor Ihtesham Ali, a significant consignment of emergency medicines has been dispatched to Upper Kurram, stated KP Secretary Health Adeel Shah on Sunday.

The medicines have been handed over to the Medical Superintendent (MS) of Parachinar to effectively manage the emergency situation, Secretary Health confirmed.

A total of 4,000 kilograms of medicines, worth Rs5 million, are being transported through two flights of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s MI-17 helicopter, he added.

Due to persistent road blockages and extreme cold weather, the demand for medicines in Kurram has significantly increased, explained KP Secretary Health.

The MS of Parachinar had previously informed the authorities about the anticipated shortage of medicines, prompting a timely response from the Health Department to ensure the provision of medicines before any crisis, he noted. In addition to emergency supplies, routine medicines are also being dispatched via helicopter for both Upper and Lower Kurram, confirmed Secretary Health Adeel Shah.