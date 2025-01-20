Monday, January 20, 2025
Meeting reviews cargo flights for BCCI

January 20, 2025
Newspaper, Business

BAHAWALPUR   -   The officials of Air Sial reviewed situation to launch flight operation from Bahawalpur International Airport including cargo service for the Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce & Industry. A meeting was held at the Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BCCI) that was also attended by Chairman, Air Sial Pakistan, Fazal Jeelani and Chairman, Al-Noor Group and Director Air Sial, Mahar Muhammad Ashraf. The meeting reviewed feasibility, available structure at the Bahawalpur International Airport and other facilities to launch flight operation by the Air Sial including cargo service for industrialists and business community who are also the members of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

The representatives of Air Sial Pakistan said that their company was ready to start flight operation from Bahawalpur International Airport if required facilities were provided to the company from the authorities concerned. They said that such operation would boost local economy.

