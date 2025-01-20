Milk Prices

Monday, January 20, 2025
January 20, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

In July 2024, the Government of Pakistan imposed an 18% GST on milk. This was expected to make milk Rs. 50 per litre more expensive, as it was sold at around Rs. 200 per litre at the time.

Shockingly, milk producers increased the price by 80%, and since then, milk has been sold at Rs. 360 per litre.

Neither the government, the Competition Commission of Pakistan, nor any parliamentarian or senator has raised this issue of the unnecessary price increase or questioned the rationale behind taxing milk when the government claims that Pakistan’s population faces stunted growth.

I urge bar associations and lawyers to use consumer courts to investigate why the milk industry raised prices by 80% when only an 18% GST was implemented. I also request the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to scrutinise the excessive profiteering by milk producers and ensure they pay taxes on the extraordinarily high profits generated from this price increase nearly a year ago.

CTI stresses collective efforts to save Pakistan’s handwoven carpet industry

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER P.ENGR,

Islamabad.

