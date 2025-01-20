Monday, January 20, 2025
Mohsin Naqvi to attend Trump’s Inauguration as 47th US President

Web Desk
9:51 PM | January 20, 2025
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Washington on Monday to represent Pakistan at the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump. Naqvi is the sole Pakistani official attending the event.

Donald Trump, set to take the oath as the 47th US president, will be inaugurated indoors at the US Capitol due to severe cold—marking the first indoor ceremony in 40 years. The event, scheduled for noon ET (1700 GMT), will host several prominent figures, including four former US presidents.

Trump, who defeated Democrat Kamala Harris to secure a second term, first assumed office in 2017 with his famous slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

The 78-year-old billionaire and former Hollywood star was born in Queens, New York, on June 14, 1946. He is the fourth child of property tycoon Fred Trump and attended the New York Military Academy at age 13 to complete his early education.

