NADRA launches biker service in Karachi for doorstep CNIC renewal

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced the NADRA Biker Service in Karachi, enabling citizens to access various facilities at their doorsteps without visiting NADRA offices.

NADRA Karachi region DG Ehtasham Shahid inaugurated the service by handing over keys to the bikers equipped with necessary tools. He announced that the service will operate from 8 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday.

Through this service, citizens can renew their CNICs and access other NADRA-related facilities by calling the NADRA helpline to register for the service. However, creating a new CNIC will still require a visit to NADRA offices.

Applicants will pay an additional fee of Rs. 1,000 for the biker service, in addition to standard document renewal charges. Once processed, the documents will be delivered to their residences, eliminating the need to visit NADRA offices for collection.

Initially launched in Punjab, the NADRA Biker Service has now expanded to Sindh, starting with three motorcycles in Karachi. Plans are underway to extend the service to Hyderabad and Mirpur Khas, providing greater accessibility to citizens across the region.