Monday, January 20, 2025
Nawaz asks Shehbaz to focus on national interest in PTI talks

Nawaz Sharif briefed about ongoing negotiations with PTI and shared updates on country’s economic progress

Our Staff Reporter
January 20, 2025
LAHORE  - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with PML-N President and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday to discuss the country’s political and economic situation.

During the meeting held at Jati Umra, Shehbaz Sharif briefed the PML-N president about the ongoing negotiations with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and shared updates on the country’s economic progress. Shehbaz Sharif informed the PML-N President that the government’s efforts to address the country’s economic downturn have borne fruit, resulting in a significant decline in the inflation rate.

The overall economic conditions had also improved, showing clear signs of progress in the right direction, he added. The President of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) expressed satisfaction with the government’s measures to reduce inflation and provide relief to the public.

Nawaz Sharif highlighted the critical need for national unity, emphasising that collective efforts are vital to overcoming the challenges facing the country. He urged the prime minister to place national interests at the forefront of all discussions and decision-making processes. The meeting reaffirmed the PML-N leadership’s dedication to steering the country through its political and economic challenges with a focus on stability and progress.

Our Staff Reporter

