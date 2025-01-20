Monday, January 20, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

OGDCL steps up to tackle climate challenge

NEWS WIRE
January 20, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The Chairman of OGDCL Board, Zafar Masood, on Sunday said that the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) is taking the lead in addressing climate change.

Talking to a private news channel, he highlighted that the energy sector contributes nearly 14% to emissions, while other sectors like transport, livestock, and agriculture are larger contributors. Despite this, OGDCL is committed to playing its full role in reducing emissions, recognizing the importance of collective action to combat climate change, he added. He pointed out that Pakistan emits only 0.84 metric tons of CO2 globally, a very small amount compared to countries like the United States, Europe, and China, which have much higher emissions. “Although Pakistan contributes little to global emissions, it faces the harsh impacts of global warming,” he added, emphasizing the urgent need for action. He emphasized that to solve this problem effectively, academia, corporate sector, government, and civil society must work together. If Pakistan is to tackle climate change, it must embed education, health, and environmental priorities, he added.

Lahore world’s most polluted city again

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1737352335.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025