OGDCL steps up to tackle climate challenge

ISLAMABAD - The Chairman of OGDCL Board, Zafar Masood, on Sunday said that the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) is taking the lead in addressing climate change.

Talking to a private news channel, he highlighted that the energy sector contributes nearly 14% to emissions, while other sectors like transport, livestock, and agriculture are larger contributors. Despite this, OGDCL is committed to playing its full role in reducing emissions, recognizing the importance of collective action to combat climate change, he added. He pointed out that Pakistan emits only 0.84 metric tons of CO2 globally, a very small amount compared to countries like the United States, Europe, and China, which have much higher emissions. “Although Pakistan contributes little to global emissions, it faces the harsh impacts of global warming,” he added, emphasizing the urgent need for action. He emphasized that to solve this problem effectively, academia, corporate sector, government, and civil society must work together. If Pakistan is to tackle climate change, it must embed education, health, and environmental priorities, he added.