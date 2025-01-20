Monday, January 20, 2025
One killed, another injured in road accident

NEWS WIRE
January 20, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD   -   A young man was killed while another sustained serious injuries in a road accident,  in the limits of Dijkot police station. Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Sunday the accident took place near Gilani  Chowk on Sadhar-Roshanwala Bypass Road where a rashly driven rickshaw overturned.  As a result, 35-year-old Amjad died on the spot and Mujahid Aslam (53), resident  of Jawad Town received multiple injuries. The injured was shifted to the Allied Hospital-II  (DHQ Hospital) in a critical condition. The police took the body into custody and started investigation.

